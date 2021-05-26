'Have a bit of respect' - Village fears summer of parking woes

Published: 5:30 AM May 26, 2021

People in a North Norfolk village say they fear a repeat of last year's parking chaos as a hectic summer looms.

Homeowners have said while they understand people's desire to get out of big cities they are pleading for visitors to be respectful of coastal communities, which can face a barrage of inconsiderate parking, verbal abuse and gridlock during busy summer months.

In Happisburgh, residents have taken a number of steps to try and deter visitors from parking where they shouldn't and while the village has a car park, the area often becomes congested with traffic during the summer.

Kaye Hookway, who has lived in Lighthouse Lane for a number of years, said: "We are all worried [about traffic in the village] because last year was gridlock."

She said not only did traffic cause problems but also pollution and safety for pedestrians became an issue.

Ms Hookway said: "We are dreading the summer here, simply because the village can't cope with the number of people coming in.

"We are obviously not looking forward to it. It's lovely to meet new people and we are a friendly village but it gets to the point where we have got fed up with [visitors].

"You come here to get away from it all, you move up here to get fresh air, sea air and a more peaceful way of life."

Elaine Batt, another resident of Lighthouse Lane, who has lived in Happisburgh for more than a decade echoed Ms Hookway's concerns.

She said: "If you stand on Lighthouse Lane to slow traffic down you get verbal abuse or worse.

"Something needs to be done to control the traffic away from Lighthouse Lane because somebody is going to get seriously hurt."

Ms Batt said villagers were expecting the summer to be a busy one with lots of visitors, and residents often stayed in their homes and out of the way on sunny weekends.

"People don't respect your property, people are quite happy to wander into your back garden if they can or use your driveway," she said.

"You can't blame them, people need to get out of the cities but at least come with a bit of respect for the place you are visiting."