News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Lifeboat station appeals for volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 9:22 AM May 26, 2021   
The RNLI Happisburgh crew are appealing for volunteers to join them

The RNLI Happisburgh crew are appealing for volunteers to join them - Credit: RNLI Happisburgh

A North Norfolk lifeboat station is appealing for volunteers to help save lives at sea and keep the station running.

The volunteers at Happisburgh lifeboat station are on call 24hrs a day, 365 days a year to go to the aid of anyone who needs their help, as are all lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland.

But in order to keep the station going, Happisburgh needs to recruit more volunteers, as well as raise money for the station. The station is looking for crew to launch and recover the lifeboat, including tractor drivers. It also needs people to staff the shop and help with fundraising.

Lifeboat positions are open to men and women aged 17 or above with a good level of fitness. All volunteers will be provided with full training.

Anyone interested in any of the roles, should contact Happisburgh Lifeboat Station on 01692 583269 and leave their details alternatively they can email happisburgh@rnli.org.uk.

You may also want to watch:

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mill Road, Banham

20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A McDonalds branch in Norwich has reopened on Monday, after it was forced to temporarily close.

Norfolk Live | Video

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus