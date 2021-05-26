Lifeboat station appeals for volunteers

Published: 9:22 AM May 26, 2021

The RNLI Happisburgh crew are appealing for volunteers to join them - Credit: RNLI Happisburgh

A North Norfolk lifeboat station is appealing for volunteers to help save lives at sea and keep the station running.

The volunteers at Happisburgh lifeboat station are on call 24hrs a day, 365 days a year to go to the aid of anyone who needs their help, as are all lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland.

But in order to keep the station going, Happisburgh needs to recruit more volunteers, as well as raise money for the station. The station is looking for crew to launch and recover the lifeboat, including tractor drivers. It also needs people to staff the shop and help with fundraising.

Lifeboat positions are open to men and women aged 17 or above with a good level of fitness. All volunteers will be provided with full training.

Anyone interested in any of the roles, should contact Happisburgh Lifeboat Station on 01692 583269 and leave their details alternatively they can email happisburgh@rnli.org.uk.