Call for volunteer to fill key role at lifeboat station

Published: 8:30 AM February 3, 2021

A new volunteer team member is wanted for Happisburgh Lifeboat Station.

The RNLI station is looking for someone to fill the 'deputy launch authority' role, to help authorise the launch of the station's lifeboat.

The position would ideally suit to someone with local maritime knowledge and good leaderships skills.

A spokesman said: "You'll need good general fitness and a willingness to learn new skills. Full training will be provided for these roles so if you're interested please get in touch."

Benefits of the roles are listed as working with a motivated and enthusiastic team, meeting new people in the community, developing skills and experience and the satisfaction of giving back.

Anyone applying should be a good team player, have good interpersonal skills and the ability to learn new things, and have an understanding of safe workplace practices in a lifeboat station or similar.

Anyone interested is asked to call the station on 01692 583269 and leave their details, or email happisburgh@rnli.org.uk.



















