News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:21 AM November 1, 2022
Follow the latest, breaking news from across Norfolk and the wider region.

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk have been revealed - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2014

People living in Breckland remain the happiest in Norfolk, according to new data. 

The county's happiest and unhappiest places to live have been revealed using wellbeing data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS has used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of anxiety, life satisfaction and happiness during the 12 months up to March 2022.

Participants were asked to rank their levels of wellbeing on a scale from 0 and 10 where 0 is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”.

Breckland, which includes Thetford, Attleborough and Dereham, had previously been recognised as the happiest place in Norfolk to live in last year's survey and scored 7.8 out of 10 in this year's data.

Vera Dale, councillor for Queen's Ward in Attleborough, said: "We have a friendly community and people look out for each other.

"Breckland Council also works hard to ensure they deliver services to people."

Harry Clarke, councillor for Dereham Withburga, added: "I'm very pleased to hear the news and long may it continue."

Councillor Vera Dale was elected as mayor of Attleborough on May 14, 2018. PHOTO: Attleborough Town

Vera Dale said Breckland, which has been ranked as the happiest area in Norfolk, has a "friendly community". - Credit: ATC

Most Read

  1. 1 Hunting dogs killed after being hit by train on Norwich to London line
  2. 2 Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'
  3. 3 Body found at property in city centre
  1. 4 Plans for BBC's Autumnwatch site spark row over road
  2. 5 Body found in search for missing 41-year-old man
  3. 6 Busy road near city closed after serious crash
  4. 7 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
  5. 8 Major BBC changes to affect Radio Norfolk
  6. 9 Range Rover crashes into wall in Norfolk village
  7. 10 Noise warning issued as night-time flying planned at airbase

The area is followed by Broadland, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn and West Norfolk with ratings of 7.6 out of 10.

Norwich scored the lowest happiness rating in Norfolk with a 6.9 rating out of 10.

For life satisfaction, people in Great Yarmouth came out on top with a score of 8 out of 10.

People in South Norfolk received the lowest score at 7.4 out of 10.

Nationally, average scores showed the largest year-on-year improvements since the ONS started measuring wellbeing but it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

It comes after the biggest deterioration in all wellbeing scores in the year ending March 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is every local authority in Norfolk and the scores they received out of 10 for happiness, life satisfaction, worthwhile and anxiety. 

Breckland

  • Happiness: 7.8
  • Life satisfaction: 7.6
  • Worthwhile: 7.8
  • Anxiety: 2.8

Broadland

  • Happiness: 7.6
  • Life satisfaction: 7.7
  • Worthwhile: 7.9
  • Anxiety: 2.9

North Norfolk

  • Happiness: 7.3
  • Life satisfaction: 7.6
  • Worthwhile: 7.9
  • Anxiety: 3.0

King's Lynn and West Norfolk

  • Happiness: 7.6
  • Life satisfaction: 7.5
  • Worthwhile: 8.0
  • Anxiety: 2.6

Great Yarmouth

  • Happiness: 7.6
  • Life satisfaction: 8.0
  • Worthwhile: 8.3
  • Anxiety: 2.6

South Norfolk

  • Happiness: 7.4
  • Life satisfaction: 7.4
  • Worthwhile: 7.5
  • Anxiety: 3.3

Norwich

  • Happiness: 6.9
  • Life satisfaction: 7.5
  • Worthwhile: 7.8
  • Anxiety: 4.0
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The new Tesco Express ready for opening in Norwich city centre 

Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Construction work has been completed on Fischer Farms' £25m vertical farm project at the Food Enterprise Park in Easton

Farming

£25m project to build 'world's biggest vertical farm' nears completion

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hotel announces closure blaming 'crippling cost of living crisis'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon