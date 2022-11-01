Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk have been revealed - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2014

People living in Breckland remain the happiest in Norfolk, according to new data.

The county's happiest and unhappiest places to live have been revealed using wellbeing data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS has used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of anxiety, life satisfaction and happiness during the 12 months up to March 2022.

Participants were asked to rank their levels of wellbeing on a scale from 0 and 10 where 0 is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”.

Breckland, which includes Thetford, Attleborough and Dereham, had previously been recognised as the happiest place in Norfolk to live in last year's survey and scored 7.8 out of 10 in this year's data.

Vera Dale, councillor for Queen's Ward in Attleborough, said: "We have a friendly community and people look out for each other.

"Breckland Council also works hard to ensure they deliver services to people."

Harry Clarke, councillor for Dereham Withburga, added: "I'm very pleased to hear the news and long may it continue."

The area is followed by Broadland, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn and West Norfolk with ratings of 7.6 out of 10.

Norwich scored the lowest happiness rating in Norfolk with a 6.9 rating out of 10.

For life satisfaction, people in Great Yarmouth came out on top with a score of 8 out of 10.

People in South Norfolk received the lowest score at 7.4 out of 10.

Nationally, average scores showed the largest year-on-year improvements since the ONS started measuring wellbeing but it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

It comes after the biggest deterioration in all wellbeing scores in the year ending March 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is every local authority in Norfolk and the scores they received out of 10 for happiness, life satisfaction, worthwhile and anxiety.

Breckland

Happiness: 7.8

Life satisfaction: 7.6

Worthwhile: 7.8

Anxiety: 2.8

Broadland

Happiness: 7.6

Life satisfaction: 7.7

Worthwhile: 7.9

Anxiety: 2.9

North Norfolk

Happiness: 7.3

Life satisfaction: 7.6

Worthwhile: 7.9

Anxiety: 3.0

King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Happiness: 7.6

Life satisfaction: 7.5

Worthwhile: 8.0

Anxiety: 2.6

Great Yarmouth

Happiness: 7.6

Life satisfaction: 8.0

Worthwhile: 8.3

Anxiety: 2.6

South Norfolk

Happiness: 7.4

Life satisfaction: 7.4

Worthwhile: 7.5

Anxiety: 3.3

Norwich