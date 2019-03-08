Hanseatic Ski Race returns to King's Lynn

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Powerboats will race through a historic riverfront at speeds approaching 100mph as water ski racing returns to Norfolk.

The Hanseatic Ski Race will be roaring through King's Lynn over the weekend of August 24 and 25.

Thousands will line the town's South Quay to watch the action. Crowds are set for a thrilling spectacle with boats passing close to the historic Custom House and Marriott's Warehouse.

Organisers say: "Ready to rival the Diamond Race which is a world renowned water ski race in Belgium, close to the Hanseatic town of Antwerp this event will be of a high octane nature with racing speeds of close to 100mph.

"We hope this will be an unforgettable experience and one to continue for years to come."

Harbour authority the King's Lynn Conservancy Board has issued an advisory notice to mariners about the event, which is now in its fifth year.

It states: "The full course will extend from the Cut pylons to south of the Boal Quay there will be turn buoys placed in the river for the duration of the races and each race should last for 35 minutes.

"Mariners are requested to maintain position north or south of the course while each race is taking place and then navigate with caution and comply with any request of the safety boats.

"If large commercial vessels are arriving or departing ABP Docks King's Lynn the timing of races and extent of the course may be altered. Launching and recovery of craft will be taking place at South Quay 6 Berth.

"These craft travel at high speed when racing and safety marshals will be monitoring each race.

Large numbers of spectators are expected on the riverside and the South Quay will have a road closure in force."