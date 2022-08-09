Water sports festival draws thousands to King's Lynn

Gallery

An increasingly popular water sports extravaganza drew thousands of spectators to King's Lynn.

The Hanseatic Festival of Watersports was back in King's Lynn over the weekend (August 6-7), treating locals and visitors to a thrilling spectacle on the Great River Ouse.

Proceedings featured jet ski and powerboat racing, water ski events and a number of fun demonstrations to keep crowds entertained.

This was the seventh edition of the festival, which attracts people from nations including Belgium and the Netherlands.

Saturday's action alone is believed to have attracted around 20,000 to the west Norfolk town.

Tom Lumley, organiser of the festival, said the weekend "could not have gone any better."

He added: "Back when we started it was just jet ski racing, and now we have ended up with this.

"I have got to thank all the helpers, of which we had about 40. Without them we would simply not be able to do it."

