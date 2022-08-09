News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Water sports festival draws thousands to King's Lynn

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:35 PM August 9, 2022
Powerboat racing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Powerboat racing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

An increasingly popular water sports extravaganza drew thousands of spectators to King's Lynn.

The Hanseatic Festival of Watersports was back in King's Lynn over the weekend (August 6-7), treating locals and visitors to a thrilling spectacle on the Great River Ouse.

Water skiing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Water skiing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Proceedings featured jet ski and powerboat racing, water ski events and a number of fun demonstrations to keep crowds entertained. 

This was the seventh edition of the festival, which attracts people from nations including Belgium and the Netherlands. 

Jet skiiing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Jet skiiing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Saturday's action alone is believed to have attracted around 20,000 to the west Norfolk town.  

Tom Lumley, organiser of the festival, said the weekend "could not have gone any better."

Powerboat racing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Powerboat racing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

He added: "Back when we started it was just jet ski racing, and now we have ended up with this.

"I have got to thank all the helpers, of which we had about 40. Without them we would simply not be able to do it."

The team behind the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports in King's Lynn

The team behind the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Water skiing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Water skiing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Powerboat racing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Powerboat racing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Crowds were kept entertained by demonstrations at the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Crowds were kept entertained by demonstrations at the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Jet skiiing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Jet skiiing action from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Youngsters with their awards after taking part in the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

Youngsters with their awards after taking part in the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

A scene from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

A scene from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

A scene from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn

A scene from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2022 in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton Photography


