Town's rich heritage celebrated as festival returns

Scenes from the 2019 Hanse Festival in King’s Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher / BCKLWN.

The medieval heritage of King's Lynn will be celebrated at a popular festival which returns to the town this weekend, following a two year absence.

The Hanse Festival has not been held since 2019, as a result of the pandemic.

The event - which will feature a parade, sea shanties, flag waving, Latvian dancing, live music and a regatta - will return to the town's historic waterfront on Sunday, June 12.

The festival celebrates Lynn's current and historic membership of the Hanseatic League, a confederation of merchant guilds located throughout Europe.

Scenes from the 2019 Hanse Festival in King’s Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher / BCKLWN.

The league was a historic and powerful trading alliance, which brought wealth and prosperity to King's Lynn, which became one of its main UK ports.

Nick Daubney, chair of the King’s Lynn Hanse group, said this weekend was "important" for the town, which benefits from its friendship and links with towns and cities all over Northern Europe.

He added: "We have had to miss two or three years due to the Covid pandemic but we’re back in business with lots of activity for everybody to enjoy in our beautiful town centre.”

Scenes from the 2019 Hanse Festival in King’s Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher / BCKLWN.

This will be the 12th festival and will see the return of the 'parade of flags', which will head through the town centre to the quayside.

Entertainment will also be held on King's Staithe Square, including live music and traditional Latvian dancing.

The Hanse Festival Regatta, organised by Wells and King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club, will take place on Saturday and Sunday with boats from all over the country taking to the River Great Ouse.

Scenes from the 2019 Hanse Festival in King’s Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher / BCKLWN.

At 2.30pm on Saturday, the Baden Powell will set sail and the first race will be held at 3pm.

On Sunday, an open air breakfast is available at the Wenns from 10am and at 11.30am the parade of flags and 'walking boats', showcasing all of the Hanseatic countries, will leave the Tuesday Market Place.

From 11.50am, traditional Latvian dancing will start the entertainment, followed by live music on stage from the Pot of Gold Shanty Crew, Bruther Will and Good Company.

Stories of Lynn will also be offering activities for children on King's Staithe Square.

Scenes from the 2019 Hanse Festival in King’s Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher / BCKLWN.

Popular events from previous festivals will also return, including Discover Hanseatic Lynn walks and a lecture at the Hanse House from Dr Paul Richards.

Crowds pack the waterfront after it was closed for the 2019 Hanse Festival Picture: Matthew Usher / BCKLWN.

Graham Middleton, deputy leader at West Norfolk Council, said the event is "another great reason" to visit King’s Lynn and enjoy what it has to offer.

For more information visit kingslynnhansefestival.co.uk