King's Lynn Hanse Festival returns

A town’s rich and colourful heritage will be commemorated with the return of a one day festival.

King's Lynn will be celebrating its trading history with a Hanse Festival on Sunday, May 12.

West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney said: “The Hanse Festival celebrates everything we have to be proud of about our town – its history, people, cultural events, international links and stunning architecture.

“ It draws people to the historic waterside and naturally focuses on the town's maritime past and its position as one of the country's most significant ports in medieval times.”

The 42F (King's Lynn) Squadron Air Cadets will lead a colourful parade to start the event, which sets off from the Tuesday Market Place at 10.45am and heads down the High Street towards the historic Saturday Market Place and onto the quayside. People are asked to bring things to make some noise, such as saucepans and spoons to bang together.

A parade of flags, with bearers from many countries will head through King's Lynn town centre towards the quayside.

Music will be playing, people representing Hanseatic nations will be waving flags and children from local schools will create a procession of walking boats that they have designed.

Children will also be able to try their hands at building small boats.

Races will take place to see which of these boats will cross the tank of water the fastest, powered only by the wind created by a fan.

The King's Lynn Hanse Regatta will take place over the Hanse Weekend, with races beginning at 10am on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Popular events from previous festivals return, including Discover Hanseatic Lynn walks and lectures at Marriott's Warehouse. A training workshop for young Hanse sailors will take place at the Hanse House on the South Quay.

Music will be provided on the main stage in King's Staithe Square courtesy of the Pot of Gold Shantymen, the Shackleton Trio and Bear Club.

A further music event is a showcase for Folk in the Town where local acoustic, roots and folk musicians and bands can book a slot to try to win a place at Folk in the Town.

For more information go to www.kingslynnhansefestival.co.uk.