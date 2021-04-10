Town's hair salon set to reopen under new name and owner on April 12

Published: 4:14 PM April 10, 2021

A hair salon which has been in a town for around 15 years is set to reopen on April 12, but under a new name and ownership.

Hannah Waters had been working at Studio A as a hairstylist in Attleborough for 10 years before the third national lockdown hit.

But in September, last year, she was presented the opportunity to take over the business, as her boss and friend, Daniel Arpel, decided he was going to retire.

After being handed the keys on January 1, Ms Waters has spent the last few months transforming the business, with a fresh new look.

And on Monday, April 12, when hairdressers across Norfolk are set to open, Hannah’s Unisex Salon will be officially open for business.

The 28-year-old said: “I have been there for 10 years and my dad always said it would be great If you could buy it one day.

“But last September my boss said he wanted to retire and my dad said the offer still stands if you’re looking to sell and we bought it.

“It was a worry deciding to buy a business during a pandemic, but it was a risk that we were willing to take.

“I have been there for a long time; I have lovely clients and it's so good to call it my own.

“It’s surreal. Every time I walk in there, I think ‘oh my god this is mine’, even seeing my name on the door. I’m gobsmacked I can’t believe how lucky I am.”

With the salon ready to go, Ms Waters is preparing for a busy few weeks, as she is set to work long hours to fit in her clients, who are desperate to have their hair done.

She added: “It’s going to be absolutely crazy, working six days a week and long hours.

“I think I will be pretty much living there for the next two months, trying to get people in and make sure my customers are happy.

“But the support has been overwhelming. My family and partner have all been amazing. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“I can’t wait to be back in the salon to see you all.”

