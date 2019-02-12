Inquest into death of 21-year-old adjourned again despite men who supplied her drugs being jailed

Hannah Williamson.

An inquest into the death of 21-year-old Hannah Williamson has been adjourned again, despite the two men who supplied the drugs that led to her death being jailed.

Floral tributes and a photograph have been left in tribute to Hannah Williamson

It is more than a year since the inquest into the Freethorpe woman’s death was first opened.

And at a pre-inquest review ton Thursday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said they were “awaiting further information from the CPS”.

Miss Williamson, a dancer who attended Taverham High School, was found on the floor of a property in Marlborough Terrace, Great Yarmouth.

She had been supplied drugs before her death, and Alfie Curtis, 21, and Dean Otoka, 38, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Friday, February 8, having both admitted supplying the Class B drug amphetamine to Miss Williamson on May 19 2017.

Tribute to Hannah Williamson left outside the property in Marlborough Terrace where she died.

Sentencing Otoka and Curtis to a total of five years each, Judge Stephen Holt said he was only too aware that his words could bring “no relief to the pain and sorrow” that Miss Williamson’s family were feeling.

He told the defendants no-one would know exactly what happened as they had refused to say but Jude Holt was “absolutely clear” that both defendants were more interested in protecting themselves rather than getting help for Miss Williamson.

Will Carter, prosecuting, said police were called just before 9.30am on May 19 2017 when they found Miss Williamson’s body on the kitchen floor.

A post mortem examination found the cause of death was the combined effects of MDMA and amphetamine intoxication.

Drugs worth almost £11,000, including amphetamine, MDMA and cannabis, were discovered at the property by police.

Miss Williamson, who was described by friends as “bubbly”, “cheerful” and someone who had a “huge appetite for life” worked as a dancer at a club in Yarmouth.

On May 18 2017 she had gone out after work to another club with others, including Curtis and Otoka, and the three of them later went back to the Yarmouth property.

Mr Carter said Miss Williamson’s behaviour “changed very dramatically at some point after her arrival at the flat as a result of drugs consumed there” and she was “simply out of it”.

Curtis left in the morning and told a friend there was a girl at Otoka’s flat who was “not in a good state” but did not call for help.

It was only at just after 9.22am after a neighbour heard Otoka shouting for help as “she’s not breathing” that an ambulance was called.

Mr Carter said it was “clear that both these defendants failed to call for an ambulance” and were “complicit in supplying her with drugs”.

Michael Clare, mitigating for Otoka, said he was entitled to 25pc credit for some of his pleas and had passed courses in prison.

Andrew Oliver, for Curtis said his client knew a custodial sentence was inevitable and that he had spiralled into drug use following a breakdown in the relationship with his family.

Curtis and Otoka were also sentenced in relation to other offences.

Otoka had admitted eight counts of supply or possession of MDMA, amphetamine and cannabis.

He also admitted possession of psilocin - the drug present in psychedelic mushrooms.

Curtis was sentenced on three indictments after pleading guilty to 12 counts of possession or supply of drugs between January 2017 and March 2018 as well as an offence of possession of an offensive weapon - an extendable baton.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Det Chief Insp Stuart Chapman said: “I really cannot under estimate those risks and the devastation illegal drugs can have on so many people’s lives and my thoughts continue to be with Hannah’s family and friends in what has been such a difficult time.”

A further pre-inquest review will be held on March 28 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.