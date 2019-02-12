Search

Norwich woman raises thousands for cancer chairites

PUBLISHED: 10:59 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 08 March 2019

Hannah West, aged 21 of Cromer Road in Norwich decided to organise the event after her dance teacher was affected by a brain tumour and others in her family had been affected by cancer. Picture: Hannah West

Hannah West, aged 21 of Cromer Road in Norwich decided to organise the event after her dance teacher was affected by a brain tumour and others in her family had been affected by cancer. Picture: Hannah West

A woman affected by cancer has raised more than £8,000 by organising a charity ball.

The ball was held at the Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club and over 260 guests attended. Picture: Hannah WestThe ball was held at the Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club and over 260 guests attended. Picture: Hannah West

Hannah West, 21, of Cromer Road in Norwich, raised £8,645 for Cancer Research UK and Brain Tumour Research after her dance teacher had a brain tumour and other family members were affected by cancer.

Miss West, a physiotherapist at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, said: “I knew I wanted to do something but never expected it to be as big as this.

“I have never organised anything like this before and would love to continue supporting the cause in the future”

The event was held at the Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club and over 260 guests attended.

Laura Holland, Cancer Research UK’s local fundraising manager for East Anglia, said: “Hannah is an absolute inspiration and we can’t thank her enough for her commitment to helping Cancer Research UK beat cancer sooner.”

