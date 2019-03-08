Brothers to walk in memory of 'amazing little sister' who died aged 33

The 33-year-old could not have children and at one point was thinking about adoption. Picture: Lee Edwards Archant

A family who have been left heartbroken over the loss of their "amazing sister" will be walking 98 miles in her memory.

Her brothers, Lee and Barry Edwards will walk 96 miles from Canvey to Downham Market in her memory. Picture: Lee Edwards Her brothers, Lee and Barry Edwards will walk 96 miles from Canvey to Downham Market in her memory. Picture: Lee Edwards

Hannah Edwards died nine days before her 34th birthday whilst making her fiancé, Neil Powley's lunch.

The 33-year-old suffered an epileptic fit on October 16, 2018 which caused her to hit her head on the kitchen counter resulting in severe bleeding in her brain.

Miss Edwards, who worked as a sales assistant at AT Johnson in Downham Market, was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 17.

The condition was managed with medication and was thought to have improved before the seizure last October.

Her family are hoping to raise awareness about how bad epilepsy can be. Picture: Lee Edwards Her family are hoping to raise awareness about how bad epilepsy can be. Picture: Lee Edwards

Her fiancé knew something was wrong when Miss Edwards' work colleagues called him to say she had not turned up to work. He rushed home to find her lying on the kitchen floor.

The 33-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, but later died.

Her family are hoping to raise awareness about how bad epilepsy can be, by doing a sponsored walk in her memory.

Her brothers, Lee Edwards and Barry Edwards will walk from their childhood home- Fifth Avenue in Canvey Island to Downham Market, where Miss Edwards worked and lived in her last years.

Hannah Edwards could not have children and loved her nieces and nephews. Picture: Lee Edwards Hannah Edwards could not have children and loved her nieces and nephews. Picture: Lee Edwards

Lee Edwards, who lives in Chelmsford, said: "She had falls before so as a family we would let mum and dad text us and let us know if she was okay. But this time round we got a message saying just to let you know it's not as good as you thought it was and you need to come see your sister.

"As me and my brother drove there, we thought she was going to be taken to another hospital but unfortunately we had to make a tough decision. At the time a machine was doing all the breathing for her, then mum, dad, Barry and myself were all in the decision of when to turn it off."

Her brother said she would never complain and would always remain positive despite the problems she faced.

Mr Edwards said: "She was my amazing little sister. She'd do anything for anyone.

Her brother Lee said Hannah would always have a smile on her despite the bad hand she was dealt. Picture: Lee Edwards Her brother Lee said Hannah would always have a smile on her despite the bad hand she was dealt. Picture: Lee Edwards

"She couldn't have children and had epilepsy but she would still always have a smile on her face.

"Her nieces and nephews were her life. She was dealt such a bad hand but she was always smiling.

"She was always talking about adopting, but I think she got to the age of enjoying her nieces and nephews and weighed it all up and was just going to make the best of it.

"I have three children and my youngest is now two. I'm quite lucky that Hannah came down for her first birthday and got to see her before she passed. It was absolutely lovely."

"To lose her for me it was absolutely horrible. It's really strange but one thing that has come about from this is that we're all so close as a family. If anything happens we're always there for one another."

Her brothers are aiming to walk 98 miles in 30 hours in her memory and for the Epilepsy Society.

Mr Edwards, who has been training since June, has been opting to ride or walk six miles a day to work rather than use his van.

"Me and my brother wanted to do this for our sister, we only had in mind raising around £500 but I think the figure is around £3,000 now."

They will be leaving Canvey Island at 8am on the Friday, October 18 and walking through Benfleet, Basildon, Chelmsford, Braintree, Mildenhall and Stoke Ferry, before finishing in Downham Market. Their wives and children will join them for the last seven miles of the journey.

To donate to their sponsored walk visit their JustGiving page