Special performance at Norwich cathedral

Norwich Cathedral Chamber choir will perform one of Handel's most thrilling works. Picture: Paul Hurst copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

Norwich Cathedral is set to stage an iconic performance.

Musical masterpiece Israel in Egypt by Handel will be performed by Norwich Cathedral chamber choir and period music ensemble Norwich Baroque on Saturday, November 16.

Ashley Grote, the Cathedral's master of music and who is conducting the concert, said: "I first performed Israel in Egypt as a boy chorister and am tremendously excited to be conducting this amazing piece here in Norwich. It is without doubt one of Handel's most thrilling works."

Israel in Egypt was first performed in London's King's Theatre in 1739 and was inspired by passages from the Old Testament, mainly from Exodus and the Psalms.

Handel's Israel in Egypt is at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday 16 November at 7.30pm.

To book tickets, visit www.cathedral.org.uk, call 01603 630000 or buy in person at Norwich Theatre Royal.