New jobs proposed with car wash development on supermarket car park

PUBLISHED: 13:57 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 20 November 2019

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where plans have been lodged for a new hand car wash on part of the site. Picture: Mick Howes

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where plans have been lodged for a new hand car wash on part of the site. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

New jobs could be created with the development of a car wash on part of a supermarket car park.

Plans have been lodged for the installation of a hand car wash in the car park of Asda on Belvedere Road,Lowestoft. Picture: Gilmore Consultancy Ltd/Waves Valeting Services Ltd

Plans have been lodged for the installation of a hand car wash, which would be located on part of the Asda car park on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft - provided the scheme is given the green light.

The proposed development is set to create an estimated "four full-time and four part-time jobs" and would also include "a cabin and installation of a canopy and ANPR camera."

Plans have been lodged for the installation of a hand car wash in the car park of Asda on Belvedere Road,Lowestoft. Picture: Gilmore Consultancy Ltd/Waves Valeting Services LtdPlans have been lodged for the installation of a hand car wash in the car park of Asda on Belvedere Road,Lowestoft. Picture: Gilmore Consultancy Ltd/Waves Valeting Services Ltd

The plans were lodged with East Suffolk Council last week and are currently "awaiting decision".

A design and access statement, prepared by Gilmore Consultancy Ltd on behalf of Waves Valeting Services Ltd, states: "Our proposal involves the installation of a concrete wash pad, erection of a canopy and stationing of a cabin.

"The proposal is functional in its design and we do not believe it will be visually obtrusive due to its very limited size and height."

It adds: "The introduction of the car wash will create new and sustainable economic growth in the area; it will have a positive impact on local employment creating an estimated four full-time and four part-time jobs.

"The car wash will also provide increased consumer choice with the addition of the service."

With the service proposed to operate from nine car parking spaces, it adds: "The car wash is proposed to function as an ancillary service for the Asda store and provide an additional service to Asda customers.

"Although the removal of nine spaces is proposed we can valet three to four cars at once, making the net loss of spaces five to six lessening the impact on customer parking."

