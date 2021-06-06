News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pigs line up for weekly races as Ham National returns

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:21 PM June 6, 2021   
Pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. Picture: Danielle Booden

People lined the racing track over the weekend to witness pigs racing in the Ham National.

The event at Church Farm in Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market, took place on Sunday, June 6 with nine rare breed Saddleback pigs such as Harry Trotter, Pigachu and The Notorious P.I.G coming out the gate.

Church Farm said the event is a real highlight in the farm day for all involved.

Some of the staff helping out with the pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. P

A spokesperson said: "The pigs don their racing jackets and line up at the start gate while the staff encourage all our visitors to stretch, do a few star jumps and limber up for the race.

"Ready… Piggy… Go… and they’re off. They do a horseshoe shaped course with two tyre tunnels to run through and a three tier platform to negotiate, the pigs love running, it’s their playtime and they adore the interaction with the families that line the course."

Pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. Picture: Danielle Booden

The animals are rewarded with a special food treat when they reach the finish line.

The Ham National will be held at 2.30pm every Saturday and Sunday until October.

Pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. Picture: Danielle Booden

Pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the pigs used for pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. Picture: Daniel

Pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. Picture: Danielle Bo

