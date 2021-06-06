Pigs line up for weekly races as Ham National returns

Published: 5:21 PM June 6, 2021

Pig racing at Church Farm on Fincham Road in Stow Bardolph. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

People lined the racing track over the weekend to witness pigs racing in the Ham National.

The event at Church Farm in Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market, took place on Sunday, June 6 with nine rare breed Saddleback pigs such as Harry Trotter, Pigachu and The Notorious P.I.G coming out the gate.

Church Farm said the event is a real highlight in the farm day for all involved.

A spokesperson said: "The pigs don their racing jackets and line up at the start gate while the staff encourage all our visitors to stretch, do a few star jumps and limber up for the race.

"Ready… Piggy… Go… and they’re off. They do a horseshoe shaped course with two tyre tunnels to run through and a three tier platform to negotiate, the pigs love running, it’s their playtime and they adore the interaction with the families that line the course."

The animals are rewarded with a special food treat when they reach the finish line.

The Ham National will be held at 2.30pm every Saturday and Sunday until October.

