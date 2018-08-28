Halesworth lights up for the festive season
PUBLISHED: 09:19 29 November 2018
Archant
The streets of Halesworth sparkled as the town switched on their Christmas lights for the festive season.
Record-number crowds poured into the town centre to witness the dream-like spectacle of the event.
Teresa Walsh, the chair of Halesworth Event Management came together with a small group of volunteers to raise £10,000 for the event.
“This time of year Halesworth looks magical and brings a lot of pleasure to residents and visitors alike,” Mrs Walsh said.
She said: “We had record numbers attending this year and much fun was had by all from the youngest child coming to see the lights and Father Christmas to the older generations watching the Royal Legion Band, Leiston, marching and playing their instruments.
“The popular group ‘Back Trackin’ played into early evening in The Market Place, we were joined by characters from three local Pantos,” Mrs Walsh