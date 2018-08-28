Halesworth lights up for the festive season

Record-number crowds poured into the town centre to witness the dream-like spectacle of the event on November 24. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe Archant

The streets of Halesworth sparkled as the town switched on their Christmas lights for the festive season.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teresa Walsh, the chair of Halesworth Event Management came together with a small group of volunteers to raise £10,000 for the Christmas event. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe Teresa Walsh, the chair of Halesworth Event Management came together with a small group of volunteers to raise £10,000 for the Christmas event. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Record-number crowds poured into the town centre to witness the dream-like spectacle of the event.

Teresa Walsh, the chair of Halesworth Event Management came together with a small group of volunteers to raise £10,000 for the event.

“This time of year Halesworth looks magical and brings a lot of pleasure to residents and visitors alike,” Mrs Walsh said.

She said: “We had record numbers attending this year and much fun was had by all from the youngest child coming to see the lights and Father Christmas to the older generations watching the Royal Legion Band, Leiston, marching and playing their instruments.

The streets of Halesworth sparkled as the town switched on their Christmas lights for the festive season. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe The streets of Halesworth sparkled as the town switched on their Christmas lights for the festive season. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

“The popular group ‘Back Trackin’ played into early evening in The Market Place, we were joined by characters from three local Pantos,” Mrs Walsh