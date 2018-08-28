Search

Advanced search

Halesworth lights up for the festive season

PUBLISHED: 09:19 29 November 2018

Record-number crowds poured into the town centre to witness the dream-like spectacle of the event on November 24. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Record-number crowds poured into the town centre to witness the dream-like spectacle of the event on November 24. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Archant

The streets of Halesworth sparkled as the town switched on their Christmas lights for the festive season.

Teresa Walsh, the chair of Halesworth Event Management came together with a small group of volunteers to raise £10,000 for the Christmas event. Picture: Jane Dekker-BrimacombeTeresa Walsh, the chair of Halesworth Event Management came together with a small group of volunteers to raise £10,000 for the Christmas event. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Record-number crowds poured into the town centre to witness the dream-like spectacle of the event.

Teresa Walsh, the chair of Halesworth Event Management came together with a small group of volunteers to raise £10,000 for the event.

“This time of year Halesworth looks magical and brings a lot of pleasure to residents and visitors alike,” Mrs Walsh said.

She said: “We had record numbers attending this year and much fun was had by all from the youngest child coming to see the lights and Father Christmas to the older generations watching the Royal Legion Band, Leiston, marching and playing their instruments.

The streets of Halesworth sparkled as the town switched on their Christmas lights for the festive season. Picture: Jane Dekker-BrimacombeThe streets of Halesworth sparkled as the town switched on their Christmas lights for the festive season. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

“The popular group ‘Back Trackin’ played into early evening in The Market Place, we were joined by characters from three local Pantos,” Mrs Walsh

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norfolk school which featured in documentary may face closure

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, where the series was filmed. Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Muck heap fire by airfield put out by emergency services

Land near Eye Airfield, where a fire was put out. Picture: Maurice Hammond.

Magnum review: It’s quality that matters and we get that by the bucketful

Magnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam Aiken

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast