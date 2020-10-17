From Meal Deals to jacket potatoes: 24-year-old sheds 10 stone in a year

Ryan Harrison joined the Halesworth Slimming World group in November 2019.

Undeterred by the coronavirus lockdown, a 24-year-old man is celebrating after shedding 10 stone in a year to reach his target weight.

Ryan Harrison has dropped from a 4XL to a medium since joining the Halesworth Slimming World group in November 2019.

For much of 2020, Mr Harrison has joined fellow group members in taking part in weekly Zoom meetings throughout the coronavirus pandemic, where he learnt how to cook and was soon conjuring up delicious meals for his key worker girlfriend - losing a further five stone during this time.

Mr Harrison said: “I feel so much better in myself, more confident and generally more comfortable within myself.

“Simple things like getting in and out of my car are much easier now and I can now buy my clothes from high street shops.

“I was very nervous when I walked through the doors at my group, but I needn’t have worried.

“Everyone was so friendly, especially my consultant Bev Hansey and I was so relieved when I found out my weight was confidential too, plus there were other men in my group.

“I’ve made lots of friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.

“We help each other with recipes and tips and if anyone is ever struggling, we are always there to remind each other how far we’ve come.”

After following the group’s Food Optimising plan, Mr Harrison soon swapped his daily Meal Deal for healthy lunches of jacket potatoes or salads.

He said: “The best thing is how flexible Food Optimising is. I can still enjoy all my favourite meals but I’ve learnt how to make small changes like using lean meat or cooking with low-calorie spray.

“After only four weeks I had already lost a stone in weight and found the confidence to become more active and join a gym.

Ms Hansey, who runs the Halesworth group, said: “I feel so privileged to have played a part in Ryan’s transformation. Watching him blossom has been wonderful and I hope his success will inspire other people who’d like to lose weight and become happier and healthier to take action.

The group meets every Tuesday morning and evening at the Rifle Hall, Halesworth. Due to new safety measures, members should book via the Slimming World website or Ms Hansey on 07912 849 995.