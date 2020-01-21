Air ambulance responds after woman in 40s suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Halesworth. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A woman was taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled to assist paramedics following reports that a woman needed treatment in the Halesworth area.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the air ambulance were called out at 8.50am on Monday, January 20 after a woman in her 40s suffered a suspected medical emergency.

The Anglia Two helicopter was landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia Two was tasked to Halesworth to assist EEAST with a woman in her forties who had suffered a medical emergency. "Doctor Toby Edmunds, critical care paramedic Ben Caine and supervisor, Doctor Rob Major assisted EEAST at the scene in helping to assess and treat the patient.

"The patient was then taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by land ambulance for further treatment."