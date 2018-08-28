Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community charity rebrands after £880,000 development plans

PUBLISHED: 10:33 14 January 2019

Ted Edwards, co-chairman of the Pear Tree Centre project thanked the Halesworth community for their on-going support.

Ted Edwards, co-chairman of the Pear Tree Centre project thanked the Halesworth community for their on-going support.

Archant

A charity which offers support to people who are reaching the end of their life has re-branded.

Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund (HCNCF) has changed its name to the Pear Tree Fund and launched a new website.

The charity offers information and support to people with life-limiting illnesses and support to their family, friends or carers.

The name change comes as the charity begins construction on its new £880,000 Pear Tree Centre, which will be on the land next to Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth and open in late 2019.

Ted Edwards, co-chairman of the Pear Tree Centre project, said: “We would like to take this opportunity once again to thank local people for their generosity and ongoing support. We will make sure we keep everyone informed of progress as we watch the Pear Tree Centre rise from the ground.”

The new centre will have space for local support groups, a counselling room and a small library.

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’ - Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Lucky escape for driver after car overturns

The car which overturned in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

High school site closed due to ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists