Community charity rebrands after £880,000 development plans

Ted Edwards, co-chairman of the Pear Tree Centre project thanked the Halesworth community for their on-going support. Archant

A charity which offers support to people who are reaching the end of their life has re-branded.

Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund (HCNCF) has changed its name to the Pear Tree Fund and launched a new website.

The charity offers information and support to people with life-limiting illnesses and support to their family, friends or carers.

The name change comes as the charity begins construction on its new £880,000 Pear Tree Centre, which will be on the land next to Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth and open in late 2019.

Ted Edwards, co-chairman of the Pear Tree Centre project, said: “We would like to take this opportunity once again to thank local people for their generosity and ongoing support. We will make sure we keep everyone informed of progress as we watch the Pear Tree Centre rise from the ground.”

The new centre will have space for local support groups, a counselling room and a small library.