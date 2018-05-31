Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A146.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Hales, near Loddon, at about 1.30pm on Tuesday lunchtime.

A van and a car were involved in the collision, which happened near to the roundabout of the Hales junction.

Three ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the sceen, with three people assessed at the scene.

One man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further treatment with serious injuries, a spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area.