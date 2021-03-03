Hairdresser's tips on keeping lockdown locks in top condition

Published: 12:00 PM March 3, 2021

Sherilyn Bone, owner and manager of Shez Hair Professional in Downham Market has offered her top tips on keeping your lockdown locks in good condition. - Credit: Sherilyn Bone

It's been a while since we stepped foot into the salon for our regular trim and catch-up - and the prospect of that happening is something many people are eagerly awaiting as restrictions are set to ease.

Sherilyn Bone, owner and manager of Shez Hair Professional in Downham Market, said she cannot wait to get her hands on some hair and has "everything crossed" for a potential reopening on April 12.

But in the meantime she has offered us her tips on keeping your "long awaited locks" in tip top condition and easy ways to take care of your hair and scalp until you can visit your local salon again.

She said: "Wellness is a big part of my lifestyle and it has helped keep me sane during the pandemic.

"It’s more important than ever to take time for yourself and give your mind and body a little bit of love."

1 A rest from the heated tools.

"Put down those straighteners and even the hairdryer - the benefits of having a rest from heat are phenomenal and your hair will thank you for it.

One of the tips is to brush your hair regularly. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Your ends will not be in such need for that long awaited trim and in turn your hair will regain some moisture thus giving it its natural shine back. Your hair will shed less strands."

2. Make yourself some oily hair potion.

"If you’re out of your usual treatments there are ways around it, coconut oil and olive oil are fantastic substitutes to a conditioning treatment, even better is they’re eco-friendly.

"Mix in a bowl to soften, you could add some fresh herbs like rosemary to compliment, then apply evenly on the mid lengths and ends of the hair and comb it through, you could then ask your other half for a scalp massage.

"The benefits of a scalp massage are wondrous for your hair and mind too, circulation and blood flow is increased which in turn delivers oxygen and essential nutrients to the scalp encouraging the production of hair follicles and rejuvenating the skin by removing dead skin cells.

"Leave it for as long as you want and to add a little more luxury wrap a hot towel around your head then take a nap."

3. Swap the elastic for a scrunchie.

"When utilising the messy bun on those days when we just want something to be simple make sure you use a soft tie or a scrunchie, this will save your hair from tight tension and breakage.

"Avoid the elastics with metal on them they can cut right through the hair."

4. Eat a healthy diet.

"Our diet reflects in our hair and skin right? Of course, and protein is what our hair structure is made from and is called keratin.

"So fill your tummy’s with eggs, seeds, nuts, oily fish, spinach anything that contains good oils will help your hair to be be strong and healthy.

"You can include a vitamin, ones that contain biotin are great for hair, skin and nails."

5. Brush your hair regularly.

"Sounds obvious but regular brushing stimulates the scalp and distributes the hairs natural oils down the hair shaft.

"This will also prevent tangles and help reduce breakage and will contribute to your wellness routine.

"Sometimes when we're not in our best mindset we neglect the little things."