Emergency services attend four-vehicle crash on A140

PUBLISHED: 19:50 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:27 04 January 2019

Emergency services attended a crash on the A140 at Hainford. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Emergency services were called to a four-vehicle crash on the A140.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow were called to a road traffic collision involving four cars on the Al40 Cromer Road in Hainford at 6.37pm this evening.

Police and ambulance were also at the scene where one person sustained minor injuries.

A police spokesman said the collision involved a Ford Focus, Mini Cooper, Citroen and Ford Fiesta.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

