Man in his 20s died in car crash on New Year's Eve, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of a 20-year-old man who died on New Year's Eve.

Haiden Elvin, from Fakenham, died on the B1145 at Great Massingham, near King's Lynn, on December 31.

At an inquest opening into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Friday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Elvin had been employed as a farm worker.

His medical cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries caused by a road traffic collision.

On December 31, police were called to the B1145 at around 8.40am following reports of a crash involving a Volvo S40, driven by Mr Elvin, and a van.

Mr Elvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn with minor injuries.

The inquest has been adjourned until May 2020.