Updated
A143 closed after vehicle crashes into tree
PUBLISHED: 10:27 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 02 December 2019
Archant
A road has been closed after a car hit a tree.
In February the speed limit on Haddiscoe bends was lowered to 40mph as part of a new safety scheme. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Norfolk Police were called to the Haddiscoe Bends at 9.35 on Monday morning (December 2) to reports a vehicle had struck a tree on the A143.
One person has suffered minor injuries, police said.
The fire service and ambulance have also been called to the stretch of road between St Olaves and Haddiscoe.
Appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Carrow went to the scene.
Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment with ladders to rescue the injured person.
Officers are currently at the scene dealing with traffic control and the road will be closed for some time.
