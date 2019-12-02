Search

Advanced search

Updated

A143 closed after vehicle crashes into tree

PUBLISHED: 10:27 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 02 December 2019

A person was injured after a car hit a tree on the Haddiscoe Bends on December 2. Picture: Thomas Chapman

A person was injured after a car hit a tree on the Haddiscoe Bends on December 2. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree.

In February the speed limit on Haddiscoe bends was lowered to 40mph as part of a new safety scheme. Picture: Thomas ChapmanIn February the speed limit on Haddiscoe bends was lowered to 40mph as part of a new safety scheme. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Norfolk Police were called to the Haddiscoe Bends at 9.35 on Monday morning (December 2) to reports a vehicle had struck a tree on the A143.

One person has suffered minor injuries, police said.

The fire service and ambulance have also been called to the stretch of road between St Olaves and Haddiscoe.

Appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Carrow went to the scene.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment with ladders to rescue the injured person.

Officers are currently at the scene dealing with traffic control and the road will be closed for some time.

For more information on traffic in the area, click here.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman appeals for help to trace missing partner

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

James Arthur, who was due to perform in Norwich this week Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman appeals for help to trace missing partner

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

James Arthur, who was due to perform in Norwich this week Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Woman’s car set on fire while she and her children slept

A womans car was set on fire in the early hours of the morning while she and her two children slept. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists