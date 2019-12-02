A143 closed after vehicle crashes into tree

A person was injured after a car hit a tree on the Haddiscoe Bends on December 2. Picture: Thomas Chapman Archant

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In February the speed limit on Haddiscoe bends was lowered to 40mph as part of a new safety scheme. Picture: Thomas Chapman In February the speed limit on Haddiscoe bends was lowered to 40mph as part of a new safety scheme. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Norfolk Police were called to the Haddiscoe Bends at 9.35 on Monday morning (December 2) to reports a vehicle had struck a tree on the A143.

One person has suffered minor injuries, police said.

The fire service and ambulance have also been called to the stretch of road between St Olaves and Haddiscoe.

Appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Carrow went to the scene.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment with ladders to rescue the injured person.

Officers are currently at the scene dealing with traffic control and the road will be closed for some time.

For more information on traffic in the area, click here.

You may also want to watch: