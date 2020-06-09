Search

Advanced search

‘Hopefully we’re coming out of the other side stronger’ - gym plans to reopen

PUBLISHED: 16:02 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 09 June 2020

Liam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossi's in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Liam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossi's in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant 2020

A health and fitness centre at the heart of a community is set to reopen on July 4.

Liam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossi's in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeLiam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossi's in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Rossi’s in North Walsham will be reopening its gym and swimming pool with social distancing measures in place, provided it gets the final go ahead from the government.

The reopened Rossi’s will see gym-goers allocated slots to use both the pool and gym facilities with a deep clean to be carried out after every session.

Sport and fitness manager, Liam Killington said: “Lockdown week evolved really quickly, because guidelines were changing everyday, so initially we cut our opening hours and stepped up the cleaning. Then on the Friday we found out we were going to have to close and literally that night we shut and we haven’t opened our doors since.

“It’s been a tough few months but hopefully we’re coming out of the other side stronger.”

During lockdown the centre has been keeping its community together through Facebook fitness classes and a podcast passing on tips and advice that staff would have been giving in person had the gym been open.

Jon Goodyear, head of operations said: “There’s been a good uptake with online stuff we’ve got a good membership base and we didn’t want to put a charge in for that, the main reason is that we wanted to keep the community.

“There’s a massive community feel around Rossi’s and what we do and at this time more than ever we wanted to make sure that people could communicate as we’ve got a lot of elderly members and also to give them a contact if they need anything, it’s something really positive which has come out of this horrible situation.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Goodyear said online classes, which have attracted over 650 members, would continue for some time, as the company does not yet know when it will be able to resume its classes in person.

Owner Bruce Rossi said: “It’s a good way of reaching out to members, who probably do want to hear from me in this instance, they want to find out what we’re doing and they’re very concerned as to how they can come back and when they could come back.”

Those wishing to take part in the free classes and listen to the podcast can do so on Rossi’s Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 80s is first coronavirus death in Norfolk hospitals for six days

A man in his 80s with coronavirus died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but there have been no further deaths recorded at the James Paget or Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Two arrested after thousands of illegal cigarettes seized

Some of the counterfeit cigarettes seized in raids in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Manager who gloated about getting away with coverage of patient’s death is dismissed

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant
Drive 24