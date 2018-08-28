Search

Gymnastics centre proposed for empty Great Yarmouth premises

PUBLISHED: 12:01 16 January 2019

This empty unit in a Great Yarmouth industrial estate could be transformed into a gymnastics training centre if a planning application is approved.

This empty unit in a Great Yarmouth industrial estate could be transformed into a gymnastics training centre if a planning application is approved.

An empty premises in a Great Yarmouth industrial estate could be transformed into a gymnastics training centre if a planning application is approved.

Split Leaps Gymnastics, a company run by a Norwich woman, has submitted plans to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to transform the unit on Bessamer Way, which was last used as a floor sales and storage unit.

The change of use application will be discussed by the council.

If approved, the centre will allow for the development of gymnastics in the town, the applicant has said.

Plans for the unit include bars, beams, a floor beam and a floor area, as well a parent viewing area.

The planning application states that there is space for parking for five cars.

It also says that the premises are currently empty and had closed in June 2017.

The training centre’s proposed opening hours are 4pm to 9pm on Monday to Friday and 9pm to 3pm on Saturday.

A decision will be made on March 11.

