6 places you can buy fireworks in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:16 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 29 October 2019

This is where you can buy fireworks in Norwich. Credit: Mark Bullimore

This is where you can buy fireworks in Norwich. Credit: Mark Bullimore

Bonfire night is just around the corner and there's still time to make sure it goes off with a bang. Here are six places in Norwich you can buy fireworks.

Sainsbury's recently announced that it would not be selling fireworks anymore, but there are still plenty of local stores that stock the party favourites.

You must be over 18 to buy fireworks and it's important to follow safety advice.

Please be mindful of how your display could affect nearby animals and neighbours.

Asteroid Fireworks, 50 Colman Road

Quality fireworks from a family-run business. This business sells rockets, cakes, candles, barrages, wheels, fountains, selection boxes, sparklers and more.

Trafalgar Fireworks, Trafalgar Street

Describing itself as an "all year round firework superstore", Trafalgar fireworks is bound to have the sparkle you're looking for - whether you're doing you last bit of bonfire night shopping or are planning ahead for the New Year.

ALDI, Hall Road, Plumstead Road, Drayton Road

ALDI stocks everything from sparklers to 'raging raptors' and big boom finale fireworks. Just pay the store a visit to see the party selections.

Kerrison Toys, Aylsham Road

As well as the latest toys and games the shop sells a wide variety of fireworks for bonfire night and special occasions.

Morrisons, Riverside, The Paddocks

Stocks a variety of display boxes including 'the demon', 'the goliath' and the largest pack 'the emperor'. Also sells a range of sparklers.

ASDA, Hall Road, Drayton Road

Choose from a range of packs, including 'unicorn magic', 'enchanted fountain' and party selection boxes.

Like ALDI and Morrisons, ASDA is now selling low noise fireworks.

