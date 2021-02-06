News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Coast road set for new restaurant

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM February 6, 2021   
Gurneys

Gurneys has applied for planning permission to build a restaurant alongside its fish shop at Drove Orchards, Thornham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A new fish restaurant is set to open on the Norfolk coast road.

Mike Gurney has applied to extend Gurneys Fish Box at Drove Orchards, at Thornham, to create an open kitchen, seating area and bar.

In a planning application to West Norfolk council, he says the new restaurant will create five new jobs, taking the total on his premises to nine. A decision is expected next month. 

Drove Orchards has grown from a farm shop off the A149 into a leisure destination with lifestyle shopping, nursery, fishmonger, two restaurants including a pizzeria in a yurt and a children's play area.

Mr Gurney, who set his business up when he began farming oysters in the tidal creeks 40 years ago, has branches at Thornham and Burnham Market.


