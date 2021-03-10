'Fantastic opportunities' as 300 firms hear about Gull Wing bridge
- Credit: Suffolk County Council
The importance of a scheme to solve one of Lowestoft's oldest transport problems has been highlighted during a special online event.
Almost 300 businesses attended a webinar last week to better understand the commercial opportunities on offer from Suffolk County Council’s £126m Gull Wing project in Lowestoft.
With preparatory work starting on the new Gull Wing third crossing over Lake Lothing in January on a project that is hoped to reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment for the local economy, construction of Lowestoft's long-awaited third crossing is set to begin in spring.
Last Wednesday, March 3 nearly 300 businesses attended an online meet the buyer event, which was hailed a huge success.
Organised by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of the county council and Farrans Construction, the virtual event attracted a strong turnout from local and regional firms interested in finding out more about the bridge, which is due to open in 2023.
Those attending heard from Farrans staff about the timescales for the Gull Wing, how the project will be managed and how they can be best prepared to bid for the resulting contracts.
Waveney MP Peter Aldous, Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks, Simon Bretherton, the Gull Wing’s project director and Neil Rogers, Farrans’ project director all gave presentations.
John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “To have so many participants involved in this initial webinar shows just how exciting and important this project is both in itself and in terms of the local economic uplift arising from the construction of the bridge.”
Neil Rogers, project director at Farrans, said: “I was really encouraged by the large number and variety of local businesses who attended.
"Large construction projects like the Gull Wing give fantastic opportunities for local firms to showcase their specialist trades.”
Mr Hicks said: “This was such a positive start to the Gull Wing’s story, with so many local businesses interested in playing their part in its success.
"The bridge itself will of course bring practical benefits, such as improved traffic flow around the town, but these events are just as important for me.”
Mr Aldous added: “With this project, alongside the Government’s commitment to levelling up across the country, it really feels like a positive time for our local economy.”