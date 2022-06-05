'We're working on a plan B' - Neighbours consider next move after HGV shock
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
One of the villagers affected by two HGV trailers parked at the back of their properties say they are developing a 'plan B' for if they are there to stay.
Sandra Ashmore and Claire O’Brien from Guist, near Dereham, witnessed Carl Lakes put two HGV trailers in a field behind their houses on May 30.
Both the neighbours say they had spoken to Mr Lakes, who was friendly when explaining his plans to convert the trailers into a shed.
Mrs O'Brien said on Saturday that while "nothing had changed" in terms of the trailers' location, they were still hoping Mr Lakes would agree to move them.
She said: "It's out of our hands, we've done all we can. All of our faith is now in Breckland (Council).
"I do understand that no-one has the right to a view, but there has got to be a bit of consideration for everybody.
"We're going to have a plan B. We're looking at some hedging and some tall trees, but ideally we want [the trailers] removed."
A Breckland Council spokesperson said they were looking into the matter. The spokesperson said: “If a breach of planning control is established, we will determine the most expedient way of addressing it.
“However, we are still assessing the situation and so it is too early to say whether any planning rules have been broken.”