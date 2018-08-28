One of Norfolk’s oldest dancing schools forced to relocate

Guildhall School of Dance in Norwich has submitted an application to Norwich City Council. Photo: Simon Finlay Archant © 2006

A dancing school that has been teaching youngsters for more than 70 years is being forced to relocate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guildhall School of Dancing has submitted plans to Norwich City Council to transform a unit on the Guardian Road Industrial Estate into a school for ballet, modern and tap dance as its existing lease will not be reissued.

The school was founded by Beryl Manthorp in 1941 in St Giles Street, near Guildhall Hill. In 1955 the studio moved to Newmarket Road where it has been ever since.

Now, Ms Manthorp, 97, is selling the studio after passing the school on to former-pupil and teacher Francesca Waite.

The application says that the school teaches children from the ages of three up-to 18 with classes taking place from 3pm until 9pm.

The proposed unit has been unused for the last two-years and the school hopes to create three studios, changing rooms and toilets.