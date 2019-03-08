Search

Guildhall of St George to throw birthday bash fit for a bard

PUBLISHED: 11:15 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 03 April 2019

Tim FitzHigham takes a relaxing swim in armor. Pictrue Tim FitzHigham

It’s the oldest working theatre in the UK and the only one which can boast to have hosted performances by William Shakespeare.

The historic guildhall of St George in King's Lynn is the largest surviving medieval guidhall in the country. The guildhall was created for the Guild of St George over the years 1410-1420.

Now, to celebrate its historic claim to fame and St George’s Day the Guildhall of St George, in King’s Lynn is throwing a birthday bash fit for the bard himself.

On April 23, Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust will host a historical themed lunch at the Guildhall featuring special guests from King’s Lynn as well as further afield.

Speaking at the event will be Nick Daubney, Mayor of King’s Lynn, Andrew Jarvis, the convener of the King’s Lynn Shakespeare Festival, experienced RSC actor and board member of the British Shakespeare Association and award winning actor Tim FitzHigham who will perform the great speech from Shakespeare’s Henry V while dressed in armour.

The Whifflers, the Lord Mayor of Norwich’s bodyguard, who were established long before Shakespeare but received a mention in Henry V will also attend the event accompanied by mischievous Snap the dragon.

It is believed Snap’s appearance will be the first time a dragon parade has taken place in King’s Lynn since 1547.

In January, the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust’s launched a campaign to retain the Guildhall as a theatre and mixed arts space. Built in 1410 the first recorded theatrical use of the Guildhall was in 1444, while research has found Shakespeare performed there in 1592.

Capitalising on the building’s long and illustrious history and it’s links to Shakespeare the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust hopes to raise around £100,000 over the next 12-months to transform the theatre into an performance space with an international reputation.

The building is owned by the National Trust but leased to the borough council.

Tickets for the St George’s Day lunch which will take place on Tuesday, April 23, from midday are £20pp and available from Artertons Furniture Store in King’s Lynn or by via shakespearesguildhalltrust@gmail.com.

All proceeds from tickets sales will go to Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust and its campaign to keep the oldest working theatre in the UK, the Guildhall working as a theatre.

