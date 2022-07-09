What you need to know about flying ant day
- Credit: Archant
Have you noticed these flying creepy crawlies coming out today?
With reports of flying ants emerging across the country, the annual Flying Ant Day may be upon us.
Here's everything you need to know about Flying Ant Day.
What is Flying Ant Day?
It is the point in the year when ants leave their nests for mating.
They stay in swarms for protection from predators and to increase the chance of mating.
The queens mate with a male from another colony before landing to start new colonies.
Most Read
- 1 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
- 2 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
- 3 Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale
- 4 'Unfeasible' 1,200pc rent hike threatens future of town's bowls club
- 5 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public
- 6 Multiple fire crews tackle house blaze in Norfolk village
- 7 Bomb squad called in after live WW1 explosive donated to charity shop
- 8 Ex-teachers 'throwing everything' at plans to revive historic village pub
- 9 Retired company director was found dead at home, inquest hears
- 10 A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m
The queens lose their wings and the workers usually die.
The insects are totally harmless and don't bite but can be a nuisance - make sure to shut windows to keep them out.
When is Flying Ant Day?
The ants come out over a few days in the summer, during optimum weather conditions of hot and humid.
The migration is believed to have started on Friday July 9 and it is currently unknown when the flight will end.
The mating can take place at different times across the country due to weather.
The swarms tend to peak on one day in particular but mating can last for a few weeks.