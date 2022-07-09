What you need to know about flying ant day

Flying Ant Day 2022 may be upon us, with the insects being spotted across the country - Credit: Archant

Have you noticed these flying creepy crawlies coming out today?

With reports of flying ants emerging across the country, the annual Flying Ant Day may be upon us.

Here's everything you need to know about Flying Ant Day.

What is Flying Ant Day?

It is the point in the year when ants leave their nests for mating.

They stay in swarms for protection from predators and to increase the chance of mating.

The queens mate with a male from another colony before landing to start new colonies.

The queens lose their wings and the workers usually die.

The insects are totally harmless and don't bite but can be a nuisance - make sure to shut windows to keep them out.

When is Flying Ant Day?

The ants come out over a few days in the summer, during optimum weather conditions of hot and humid.

The migration is believed to have started on Friday July 9 and it is currently unknown when the flight will end.

The mating can take place at different times across the country due to weather.

The swarms tend to peak on one day in particular but mating can last for a few weeks.