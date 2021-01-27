North Norfolk guide dog supporters groups appeals for volunteers

Published: 1:05 PM January 27, 2021

The Guide Dogs North Norfolk Coastal supporter group based in North Norfolk, is appealing for new volunteers to help raise awareness of the charity’s work and some much-needed donations. - Credit: Guide Dogs 2017

A North Norfolk guide dogs group is appealing for volunteers to help raise awareness of its work and some much-needed funds.

In 2019, the Guide Dogs North Norfolk Coastal supporter group, which includes several local guide dog owners, raised £1,400. The group had hoped to raise even more in 2020 but its efforts were dramatically affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Pennard the guide dog - Credit: Guide Dogs

Now, in a bid to get back on track, the group is appealing for volunteers to help it generate funds and increase awareness of its work.

Mandy Loveder, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs in Norfolk, said: "It costs around £60,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations, so the support we get from our local groups is vital."

To find out more about joining the Guide Dogs North Norfolk Coastal Supporter Group, contact Guide Dogs Volunteering Coordinator Melanie Brown via melanie.brown@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0800 781 1444