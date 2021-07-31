News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bee-friendly garden created at Downham Market station

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:27 PM July 31, 2021   
Station booking office clerk Darrell Gardiner with bee garden information board.

Downham Market station will be a buzz with more than just passengers after a colourful new bee garden was planted.

The garden project, which is in partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and environmental charity Groundwork East, saw plants that are attractive to bees and other pollinators such as lavender, sedum and rosemary, added at to the Downham Market station.

An interpretation board which explains the different species and the benefits that pollinators bring has also been installed.

A new bee-friendly garden has been planted at Downham Market station.

Downham Market's bee garden is one of six being planted as part of GTR’s multimillion-pound station improvement programme.

The others are at Sandy, Flitwick, Palmers Green and New Southgate in North London, and Newhaven Harbour in East Sussex.

Tom Moran, managing director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “We’re making stations more attractive for our passengers, and more sustainable assets for their local communities.

"We’re proud to be working with Groundwork East, among hundreds of partners across our network, to support the post-lockdown recovery – building back better and greener.”

Groundwork East has also donated money to the local WI who manage other floral displays at the station to help maintain the bee garden.

