Ukraine aid mission reaches border as security stepped up
- Credit: David Powles
Security has been tightened at the border of Poland and Ukraine amid fears criminals are taking advantage of the situation, writes David Powles from the border.
The EDP editor is part of a group in Poland delivering aid to help those affected by the attack from Russia and helping to assist refugees looking for a safe haven.
On Tuesday, the group, which also includes Little Melton man Adam Hale-Sutton, made it to Medyka, a village on the border which is home to the foot crossing between the two countries.
The village houses a make-shift relief village and thousands of people are crossing into Poland every single day.
However, before arriving the group had to undergo more stringent checks to ensure they were who they claimed to be.
Ukrainian mum-of-one Vita, who is acting as a translator for the group, said: “Security is tougher now because the wrong types of people have been turning up.
“We have heard of people going missing and cars arriving at Medyka and driving off with women and children and them being trafficked. It’s really sad that people would do that sort of thing.”
Most Read
- 1 'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years
- 2 North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022
- 3 Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture
- 4 WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole
- 5 Anger as deal struck to sell Holt Hall to mystery buyer - as a home
- 6 Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich
- 7 Two north Norfolk hotels named among most stunning coastal stays
- 8 A47 reopens after police incident blocked part of road
- 9 Snow possible in Norfolk this week as warm spell ends
- 10 Work suspended at former Pontins following collapse of lender
After passing the checks the group of four, which also includes Richard Knight, from St Albans, made their way to the village’s sports centre.
This has been transformed into a humanitarian centre where aid is being dropped off and taken over the border to be given to people who have stayed in Ukraine.
But Mr Hale-Sutton, who is on his third trip to Poland, said it was noticeable how the number of items donated had dropped off.
He said: “There’s about half the stuff here now as there was a week ago, the aid people are sending us is getting lower.”
After delivering around a tonne and a half of items ranging from food, to medical supplies, toys and even wheelchairs, the group made their way to the border to see if any families needed support.
- Tomorrow. The humanitarian camp in Medyka.