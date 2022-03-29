Ukraine aid mission reaches border as security stepped up

The group have made it to the Polish town of Medyka on the Poland-Ukraine border to deliver aid where they were assisted by the local fire service - Credit: David Powles

Security has been tightened at the border of Poland and Ukraine amid fears criminals are taking advantage of the situation, writes David Powles from the border.

The EDP editor is part of a group in Poland delivering aid to help those affected by the attack from Russia and helping to assist refugees looking for a safe haven.

On Tuesday, the group, which also includes Little Melton man Adam Hale-Sutton, made it to Medyka, a village on the border which is home to the foot crossing between the two countries.

The Aid centre in Przemysl. - Credit: David Powles

The village houses a make-shift relief village and thousands of people are crossing into Poland every single day.

However, before arriving the group had to undergo more stringent checks to ensure they were who they claimed to be.

The Aid centre in Przemysl where documents have to be filled in. - Credit: David Powles

Ukrainian mum-of-one Vita, who is acting as a translator for the group, said: “Security is tougher now because the wrong types of people have been turning up.

“We have heard of people going missing and cars arriving at Medyka and driving off with women and children and them being trafficked. It’s really sad that people would do that sort of thing.”

The Aid centre in Przemysl where documents have to be filled in amid tightening security. - Credit: David Powles

After passing the checks the group of four, which also includes Richard Knight, from St Albans, made their way to the village’s sports centre.

This has been transformed into a humanitarian centre where aid is being dropped off and taken over the border to be given to people who have stayed in Ukraine.

Donated items at an aid centre in Przemysl, Poland - Credit: David Powles

But Mr Hale-Sutton, who is on his third trip to Poland, said it was noticeable how the number of items donated had dropped off.

He said: “There’s about half the stuff here now as there was a week ago, the aid people are sending us is getting lower.”

After delivering around a tonne and a half of items ranging from food, to medical supplies, toys and even wheelchairs, the group made their way to the border to see if any families needed support.

Inside the aid centre in Przemysl, Poland - Credit: David Powles