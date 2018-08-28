Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

‘Bald is beautiful’ - 20 heads clipped for two-year-old girl’s marathon chemotherapy ordeal

PUBLISHED: 16:41 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 06 January 2019

Twenty people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Twenty people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

Locks of hair were falling like rain onto the floor of a Norfolk salon, as 20 people braved the shave to help a poorly little girl.

Shorn by Sean in Dereham hosted the fundraiser for the family of two-year-old Esmé Lambert, who is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Esmé, from Swaffham, was there with her mum Wendy Lambert and siblings Sienna, four, Lillie, seven and Jordan, 14, to cheer on those getting their hair clipped.

That included Esmé’s grandad Bob Grainger, dad Aaron and uncle Steven Lambert.

Mrs Lambert said: “It’s really lovely to see her friends from gymnastics and the schools, and my friends and the wider community really coming together. I can’t thank them enough.”

Esmé Lambert in hospital. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert in hospital. Photo: Lambert Family

MORE: Group set to brave the shave in support of two-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy

She said Esmé, who was in her first round of a 56-week chemotherapy programme, was coping well.

Mrs Lambert said: “She’s been a little bit sick but not too bad and she’s taking her medicine a bit better now.”

One of those with a freshly-shaved scalp was five-year-old Jack Genn, from Swaffham. Jack, whose family is friends with Esmé’s, said he liked his new look.

Some of the 20 people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONSome of the 20 people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

“It looks good,” he said. “I wanted to raise money for Esmé because she’s poorly.”

Hairdresser Katy Hacon was doing the shaving along with Chris Syer and Rachel Hendry.

Miss Hacon, 35, said: “It’s been really good to see lots of people here, and the donations have been amazing. With Esmé’s dad being self-employed he is not going to be able to work for the foreseeable future, so we need to raise as much as we possibly can.”

MORE: ‘Time is going to be quite crucial’- Community rallies round family after baby diagnosed with brain tumour

Esmé Lambert with her dad, Aaron, and mum, Wendy. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert with her dad, Aaron, and mum, Wendy. Photo: Lambert Family

Miss Hacon said the shave, which included a cake sale and attracted online donations, had raised more than £2,000. A GoFundMe page set up by another family friend, James Mortimer, has raised almost £14,000 towards a target of £30,000.

Esmé was diagnosed with the tumour after being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital last October, with what was initially thought to be a virus.

She was then due to have the tumour removed at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but after surgery doctors discovered it was a rare form of tumour called an ependymoma, which meant the long bout of chemotherapy was necessary.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-little-esme.

Some of the 20 people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONSome of the 20 people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

One of those getting the chop to to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONOne of those getting the chop to to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Esmé Lambert in hospital with her family. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert in hospital with her family. Photo: Lambert Family

Esmé Lambert in hospital. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert in hospital. Photo: Lambert Family

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

10 beautiful north Cotswold villages you need to visit

Snowshill village, Cotswolds © Andy Roland

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip misses royal family’s trip to church at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

A crash has occured on Gayton Road in Grimston. PHOTO: Google Maps

Well-known Norfolk artist Keith Johnson dies aged 87

Aritst Keith Johnson with some of his works. Picture: Submitted

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists