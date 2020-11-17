Investigations under way following flat fire
PUBLISHED: 17:11 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 17 November 2020
Firefighters quickly tackled a blaze in a ground floor flat.
Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station, a crew from North Lowestoft fire station, Lowestoft Police and the East of England Ambulance Service all responded following reports of a flat fire at a property on Hollingsworth Road with “persons reported.”
They were called out at 1.32pm, with the scene cleared by 2.06pm.
A brigade spokesman said: “The attending crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.
“All persons were accounted for.”
Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet, covering jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to put out the flames.
With paramedics attending “as a precaution”, police said “no one was found to be inside the flat.”
A police spokesman added: “Police are currently carrying out enquiries in order to establish the circumstances.”
