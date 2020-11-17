Investigations under way following flat fire

Firefighters and police responded following a flat fire on Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Firefighters quickly tackled a blaze in a ground floor flat.

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station, a crew from North Lowestoft fire station, Lowestoft Police and the East of England Ambulance Service all responded following reports of a flat fire at a property on Hollingsworth Road with “persons reported.”

They were called out at 1.32pm, with the scene cleared by 2.06pm.

A brigade spokesman said: “The attending crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

“All persons were accounted for.”

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet, covering jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to put out the flames.

With paramedics attending “as a precaution”, police said “no one was found to be inside the flat.”

A police spokesman added: “Police are currently carrying out enquiries in order to establish the circumstances.”