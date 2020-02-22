Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A Norwich restaurant has been named one of the best places to eat in the country.

Grosvenor Fish Bar, on Lower Goat Lane, has been named in The Times as one of the 30 best places to eat in the UK on budget.

The Norwich Lanes chippy was praised for its fresh approach to a British institution and was the only eatery in Norfolk and Suffolk to make the list.

The listing reads: "Classic fish and chips has been served here for nearly a century but that hasn't stopped the owners from taking a fresh approach to a British Institution - refurbishing their traditional fish and chips shop to create a 'grotto' of cosy dining areas underground."

Items on the menu which received a special mention included the Clamity Jane clam burger and the Krusty Krab Po'Boy rolls.

Grosvenor Fish Bar is run by Duane Dibartolomeo and Christian Motta, and its appearance in The Times is not the first time it has gained recognition beyond Norwich Lanes.

In August 2019 the CEO of an Asian airline extolled the virtues of Norwich with a travel review praising the fish and chip bar.