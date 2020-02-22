Search

Advanced search

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

PUBLISHED: 09:42 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 22 February 2020

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A Norwich restaurant has been named one of the best places to eat in the country.

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat in the country on a budget. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat in the country on a budget. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Grosvenor Fish Bar, on Lower Goat Lane, has been named in The Times as one of the 30 best places to eat in the UK on budget.

The Norwich Lanes chippy was praised for its fresh approach to a British institution and was the only eatery in Norfolk and Suffolk to make the list.

The listing reads: "Classic fish and chips has been served here for nearly a century but that hasn't stopped the owners from taking a fresh approach to a British Institution - refurbishing their traditional fish and chips shop to create a 'grotto' of cosy dining areas underground."

You may also want to watch:

Items on the menu which received a special mention included the Clamity Jane clam burger and the Krusty Krab Po'Boy rolls.

Grosvenor Fish Bar is run by Duane Dibartolomeo and Christian Motta, and its appearance in The Times is not the first time it has gained recognition beyond Norwich Lanes.

In August 2019 the CEO of an Asian airline extolled the virtues of Norwich with a travel review praising the fish and chip bar.

Most Read

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Restaurant review: ‘One of the most family-friendly places to eat in Norwich’

The Stables at the Royal Norwich Picture: Shorthose Russell

WATCH: Driving instructor shares shocking footage of near miss for pupil, 17

Jemma Pegg has shared footage of a shocking near miss on the A149. Picture: Just Pass Driving School

‘Arrogant’ - calls for councillor to resign after walking out of BBC interview

Bill Borrett (R) has been criticised as “petulant, arrogant and disrespectful” and been asked to resign by Steve Morphew (L) after walking out of a radio interview. Photo: Denise Bradley/Bill Borrett

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Weekend Cook: Make our Jaffa cake sponge

Chocolate Jaffa cake Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Klose fitness boost for City ahead of Premier League run-in

Canaries fan Erin-Rose Craynor met City star Timm Klose at a half-term signing session at the Fan Hub at Jarrold Intersport in Norwich Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24