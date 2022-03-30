Man sets wheelchair lap challenge in aid of Ukraine

Michael Harper, resident at Thorp House in Griston, is pushing his wheelchair around the garden to raise money for Ukraine with the help of wellbeing coordinator Marcia Hughes. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A former postman who has been given just months to live has vowed to complete 100 laps of his nursing home garden in his wheelchair to raise money for Ukraine.

Michael Harper, a resident at Thorp House in Griston, near Watton, set himself the challenge after being shocked by seeing images of the war-torn country on the news.

The 54-year-old suffers with irreversible liver damage and was given four months to live in June 2020.

But the former postman and nursery nurse has since beaten his alcohol addiction after moving to the Kingsley Healthcare home.

Michael Harper, a former postman, suffers with irreversible liver damage and was given four months to live. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And after being moved by the conflict, he started his laps in aid of British-Ukrainian Aid, which is supporting people suffering from the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Mr Harper said: "I don't know how much time I have left but I would like to do good with the time I have been given.

“If I can just help one person it will be worth it."

He has so far pushed himself around the garden more than 10 times and has already raised £140 on his Go Fund Me page, after initially setting a target of £100.

Marcia Hughes, wellbeing coordinator at the home, said: “Michael is an inspiration to us all.

"He had a stroke less than five months ago, but despite his health difficulties, he was determined to do this.

“Michael says that staff have ‘saved his life’ and he is so grateful for the care and love he receives.

“I am hoping Michael can complete his challenge by the end of May, but we are not setting a deadline as it is an enormous physical effort for him."

She added that since Mr Harper came to Thorp House in June 2020 he has "challenged himself to look at life differently" and recently committed to his faith through baptism in a private ceremony witnessed by family and staff.

To donate to his cause for Ukraine visit https://gofund.me/daebc184

The EDP also set up an Aid for Ukraine appeal in support of the DEC. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine