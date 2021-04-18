Public invited to have say on plans to convert derelict pub

Published: 12:27 PM April 18, 2021

The empty Griffin Pub on the Yarmouth Road at Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A derelict former pub which has recently been engulfed in flames is one step closer to being brought back to use.

Broadland Council gave the green light for the former Griffin site in Thorpe St Andrew to be demolished in January following a suspected arson attack.

But a consultation has now been launched this month after Sequential Investors and Housing 21 teamed up to bring forward the scheme to bring the site back into use.

The developer's plans would see 83 Extra Care apartments – all of which will be available for social rent – being built for older people of modest means.

An artist's impression of the 83 Extra Care apartments being planned by developers Sequential Investors and Housing 21 - Credit: Sequential Investors

Approximately one-third of the scheme is devoted to communal space, with landscaped open areas and a terrace – for both residents and guests – included.

Gary Leigh, from the developers Sequential Investors, said: "We have spent many months working with the council to bring forward a scheme which supports the local community and brings well thought out homes to the village at the same time as addressing an eyesore site.

"We look forward to working with the community as we take the plans through planning and development.”

A public consultation has been launched regarding the proposals to convert the derelict Griffin site into 83 Extra Care apartments - Credit: Sequential Investors

It comes after unsuccessful attempts to lease out the pub after the Yarmouth Road pub was put up for sale by Ei Publican Partnerships in 2017, remaining vacant ever since.

An original, refused application was submitted in 2019 by Sequential Investors after the district council stated the building had to be demolished for health and safety reasons as it had been the victim of frequent break-ins.

After approving the January bid to demolish the building, Broadland case officer Helen Bowman said the site was unlikely to be viable as a public house.

But a public consultation was launched on April 7 for residents to submit their views and feedback on the developer's website.

The website states: "Since Broadland Council have already consented planning permission to demolish the current building, these proposals present an opportunity to bring the site back into beneficial use."

To find out more about the project and to submit your feedback before April 21, visit the website: http://thorpestandrewextracareliving.co.uk