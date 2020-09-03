Gridlock on coast road as travellers leave Hunstanton

Police and caravans during the incident on the A149 at Snettisham Picture: Submitted Archant

Drivers faced long delays as travellers left a seaside town accompanied by police.

The convoy of caravans, accompanied by officers, took around an hour to travel from Hunstanton to Snettisham at a snail’s pace this morning, causing a long tailback.

Vehicles ground to a halt at the Ken Hill roundabout, where an eyewitness said there were “angry voices” before they resumed their journey.

The group had pitched up on a council-owned car park off Beach Terrace Road, near the seafront, the previous evening.

One caravan, which was being towed by a recovery vehicle, had an orange sticker saying it had been seized by police.

The witness said a number had Irish registration plates. She said around 10 police vehicles were involved in the operation.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police attended the Southend car park on Beach Terrace Road in Hunstanton earlier this morning following reports of an unauthorised encampment.

Officers, working alongside the landowner and the county council, engaged with the group and the convoy, made up of eight caravans and nine vehicles, left the site at approximately 10.30am.

“Officers seized one caravan believed to have been stolen as well as another vehicle in connection with the encampment and enquiries are ongoing.”