7 greyhounds and lurchers looking for new homes in Norfolk

Greyhounds and lurchers up for adoption at the West Norfolk RSPCA branch. - Credit: West Norfolk RSPCA

Bailey the “cuddly” greyhound, who was given up after his owner became ill, is among seven retired racers and strays hoping to find new homes in Norfolk.

Every year the West Norfolk RSPCA branch has an influx of greyhounds and lurcher dogs brought into the centre.

And every year animal centre manager, Emily Cole, says they have a hard time trying to find them homes.

But Ms Cole is hoping to change the perception of greyhounds and lurchers and encourages more people to consider them as pets.

“We take in retired racing greyhounds, but a lot are also brought in as strays by our local dog warden,” she said.

“The sad thing is, they are really lovely dogs and really sweet but for some reason people have a bit of an aversion to them. There are massive misconceptions about the breed.

“They are actually quite lazy. I call them 40mph couch potatoes. They are very sociable dogs and affectionate. But they often get overlooked.”

Here are seven greyhounds and lurchers ready for to find their forever homes:

Bailey

Bailey is up for adoption at the West Norfolk RSPCA rehoming centre. - Credit: West Norfolk RSPCA

Age: Eight

Breed: Greyhound

Sex: Male

Ms Cole said: "Bailey sadly came into us as his owner could no longer look after him due to ill health having already been a retired racing greyhound.

"Bailey is one of the sweetest cuddliest greyhounds you could wish to meet."

Sam

Sam is up for adoption at the West Norfolk RSPCA rehoming centre. - Credit: West Norfolk RSPCA

Age: Six

Breed: Greyhound

Sex: Male

"Sam is incredible friendly and cuddly and he loves to lean against you for a good ear rub. Sam is an ex-racing greyhound and has come to us after retiring, to find his forever home.

"This boy loves nothing better than to snooze the afternoon away on his bed, after having a nice morning walk of course.

"Sam can live with older children and potentially a medium-sized female dog.

"He would also be fine to be left alone for some of the day, once he is settled. This boy deserves his happily ever.," Ms Cole added.

Dolly

Dolly is up for adoption at the West Norfolk RSPCA rehoming centre. - Credit: West Norfolk RSPCA

Age: Two

Breed: Lurcher

Sex: Female

Ms Cole said: "Dolly was brought into the centre through our stray service and has settled in well. She is underweight so will require new owners to continue with her diet plan.

"Dolly will also need active owners who are able to keep up with her sharp, short bursts of energy, with a nice sized garden to match.

"Dolly is affectionate and loves a good cuddle, so lots of attention is a must.

"We don’t have any history on Dolly but she appears to be friendly towards other dogs so she could potentially live with one in her new home."

Ezra and Auggie

Auggie and Ezra are up for adoption at the West Norfolk RSPCA rehoming centre. - Credit: West Norfolk RSPCA

Age: Two

Breed: Lurcher

Sex: Male

Ms Cole continued: "Next is Ezra and Auggie who were found together by the dog warden.

"We believe they are brothers and are affectionally could ‘the twins’ by staff.

"These lovely boys can be rehomed together or separately and can live with other dogs, they are a little nervous so will need a calm quiet home."

Maddie and Evie

Maddie is up for adoption at the West Norfolk RSPCA rehoming centre. - Credit: West Norfolk RSPCA

Evie is up for adoption at the West Norfolk RSPCA rehoming centre. - Credit: West Norfolk RSPCA

Age: Four and two

Breed: Greyhounds

Sex: Females

Ms Cole said: "Maddie is a retired racing female. She is very sweet and a gentle girl.

"Evie is also a retired racer.

"Both very lovely sweet girls who could potentially live with another dog and children ages ten onwards."