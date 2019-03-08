WATCH: High tides on Waveney attract surprise visitor
PUBLISHED: 16:20 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 07 October 2019
Archant
The high tides have attracted another surprise visitor to the River Waveney.
Video footage has emerged of a Grey Seal making an appearance in the early hours within the past week.
It was captured on the Otter Cams at Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Carlton Marshes, near Lowestoft, with wildlife enthusiast and volunteer warden for the trust's Carlton Marshes, Gavin Durrant, sharing the footage on Twitter.
The seal's appearance at Carlton Marshes was captured in the early hours of Monday, September 30.
Mr Durrant Tweeted: "I'm finding it amazing what we are picking up on the otter cams at Carlton Marshes, this week the high tides brought another surprise on the Waveney......a Grey Seal!"
In response, Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Broads Sites Manager Matt Gooch said on Twitter that it highlighted Carlton Marshes was a "diverse reserve."
Last week, a similarly adventurous seal made it all the way from the coast into Norwich city - surprise onlookers at city centre pubs.