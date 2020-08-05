Search

Advanced search

Fresh bid to revitalise derelict village pub for £230,000

05 August, 2020 - 06:30
Community members in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which they are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Pictured are, back row, Adam Begg, Tim Jarvis, Sarah Jarvis, Chris Smith, Simon Cleare, Nikki Neale, Ben Philo, Pam Neale, Dominic Chessum, Rosie Begg , front row, Claudia Pollinger, Laura Cross and her son Freddie. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Community members in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which they are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Pictured are, back row, Adam Begg, Tim Jarvis, Sarah Jarvis, Chris Smith, Simon Cleare, Nikki Neale, Ben Philo, Pam Neale, Dominic Chessum, Rosie Begg , front row, Claudia Pollinger, Laura Cross and her son Freddie. Picture: Tony Buckingham

© Tony Buckingham/ UNP 0845 600 7737

A derelict village pub could be brought back to life if an ambitious plan to raise £230,000 is successful.

Alex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony BuckinghamAlex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Villagers in Gressenhall, near Dereham, need to raise the cash to buy, refurbish and reopen the Swan pub, which closed in July 2018.

Alex Begg, one of the people leading the campaign, said they hoped to fundraise through a venture capital scheme called Social Investment Tax Relief (SITR).

Mr Begg said SITR offered a low rate of interest and gave investors up to 30pc back in tax relief.

He said they would start a two-month campaign in late August, with people able to buy shares - starting at £50 - in the pub.

Community members in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which they are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Pictured are, back row, Adam Begg, Claudia Pollinger, Nikki Neale, Simon Cleare,Chris Smith, Pam Neale, Sarah Jarvis, Rosie Begg, Ben Philo, Dominic Chessum, Tim Jarvis, front, Laura Cross and her son Freddie. Picture: Tony BuckinghamCommunity members in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which they are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Pictured are, back row, Adam Begg, Claudia Pollinger, Nikki Neale, Simon Cleare,Chris Smith, Pam Neale, Sarah Jarvis, Rosie Begg, Ben Philo, Dominic Chessum, Tim Jarvis, front, Laura Cross and her son Freddie. Picture: Tony Buckingham

You may also want to watch:

He said: “£350,000 would acquire the building, complete internal developments and give us enough money to get going and we believe we can achieve this through social investment loans and a share raise of £230,000. It’s ambitious but I believe we can do it.

“Equally important for a project with the community at its heart, is the chance for people, who have a vested interest in its success, to get financially involved and enjoy some great tax incentives in the process.”

MORE: ‘It is absolutely invaluable’ - Community’s fight to save 18th century village pub

Mr Begg, who has worked on a scheme raising awareness about SITR in the past, said: “I am perhaps one of too few people who know a reasonable amount about SITR and am keen to make its benefits understood to prospective members of our Community Benefit Society as well as others trying to achieve similar aims.

Alex Begg in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which he and others are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Picture: Tony BuckinghamAlex Begg in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which he and others are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Picture: Tony Buckingham

“It is a great way of raising a significant amount of money with borrowing rates that are much more attractive than traditional lending.”

If the project is successful, the pub would open seven days a week offering a mixture of ales and food from produce sourced from nearby farms. Four jobs and a number of volunteer positions would be created and themed evenings, quizzes and other fundraising events would be held.

After the Swan closed, owner Alastair Simpson applied to Breckland Council to use the site for four new homes, but this bid was rejected by the council’s planning committee.

The proposals were met with fierce opposition by local residents, with more than 70 letters of objection being submitted. The Gressenhall Community Enterprise was formed to try and buy the pub and bring it under community ownership.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘It will take your breath away’ - Wildlife reserve ‘unique to East Anglia‘ opens

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve opened for its first tours on Monday, August 3. Picture: Andrew Waddison

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Duchess of Cambridge volunteers at Norfolk charity

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, volunteered at Baby Basics at St Nicholas' Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Child twice let down by council now ‘not sleeping’ due to transport changes

Dylan Hunter has been let down by Norfolk County Council again. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool lead negotiations as Canaries full-back flies home

Jamal Lewis on the attack during Norwich City's 1-0 loss at Chelsea last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Half price breakfast, lunch and dinner - Eat Out to Help Out bargains you can enjoy

Our reporters sampled some of the Eat Out to Help Out offers around Norfolk. Photo: Liz Coates, PA Images/PA Wire, Lauren Cope, Kim Brockhouse and David Coombes