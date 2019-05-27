Go back in time at the Gressenhall's Retro Revival event

Search

27 May, 2019 - 09:51
Gressenhall is marking the bank holiday with the sounds and style of the 1950s. Last year's event pictured. Picture: Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

Archant

A Norfolk museum is opening its doors today for one of the largest vintage events in the UK.

This is the second time Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, has held its Retro Revival event.

The celebration of all things vintage, from the 1950s to the 1970s, the day promises to have something for everyone - from classic cars and VW campers to live music and vintage shopping.

A selection of themed events and music has been organised.

In the chapel, visitors can enjoy a dance while listening to DJ ScatKat spinning the decks playing out tunes from across the decades.

Visitors can go back to school for some 1970s lessons in the museum's restored school room in the workhouse grounds. There will also be the chance to meet a schoolmaster from the era.

There will be retro recipes in the Mardlers' rest café, including food from special guest food producers Barbee Box, The Food Dude and Gladys Ice Cream and drink from VanVino, a restored 1970's caravan converted into a vintage mobile bar.

In the courtyard, Austin Beats and The Summertime Kings will be performing.

Everyone dressed fully in vintage fashion will gain admission to the event for £5 but there will be the chance to try a retro look from Flamingo Amy at a pop-up hair salon. Brill cream will also be on hand.

In the arena, there will be classic cars and vintage vehicles, including camper vans, motorbikes and scooters.

The marquee has been transformed into a vintage market with stalls.

During the rest of half term, until June 2, Gressenhall will be hosting an Awash with Colour event for the whole family. The day includes artwork related activities all over the estate, farm and workhouse.

And on Sunday June 9, Gressenhall will be throwing its doors open for free for Open Farm Sunday.

