Two new foals will be 'investment for the future' of museum

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will be getting two new Suffolk Punch foals. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A popular Norfolk museum and farm will gain two new foals over the coming weeks.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, a museum of rural life near Dereham, is already home to several Suffolk Punch horses which work the farm by ploughing, sowing and harvesting.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse - Credit: Ian Burt

A report published ahead of a Monday meeting of the Breckland area museums committee reads: “The Gressenhall farm manager has agreed the purchase of two young Suffolk Punch horses.

“These two new horses are being purchased with funds provided by the Friends of Gressenhall.

“The first horse Jack is 15 months old and will arrive on site by December while the other young foal Frank, who is nine months old, will arrive once he has been weaned.

“These young horses are an investment for the future as it will be some time before they will be working on the farm but during the initial period they will be getting used to being around visitors on site.

A Suffolk Punch working the field at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Image: Norfolk Museums Service - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

“The older Suffolk Punch horses are all keeping well and have been able to carry out tasks on the farm over the last year both for visitors and schools’ groups.”