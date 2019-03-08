Search

Second Greggs store opens in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:30 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 19 October 2019

Greggs has opened a new store in Great Yarmouth at the Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: Greggs

Greggs has opened a new store in Great Yarmouth at the Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: Greggs

Archant

A new store has opened its doors in a coastal town with 15 jobs being created.

Bakery chain Greggs has opened a second store in Great Yarmouth, with the new shop unveiled at the Gapton Hall Retail Park.

The new store has taken the final unit at the retail park in Great Yarmouth, providing "a contemporary food-on-the go experience" with 15 new jobs being created, according to the retailer.

Amy Turner, shop manager at Gapton Hall Greggs, said: "We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer."

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: "We're delighted to be able to invest in Great Yarmouth bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop."

The new shop, which is based between Shoe Zone and the Card Factory, opened on October 18.

Greggs already has a shop in Yarmouth town centre and one in Gorleston High Street.

