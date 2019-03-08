Search

Advanced search

Downham Market Greggs raises dough for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 09:27 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 15 November 2019

Greggs in Downham Market have raised almost £1,500 for Children in Need. Pictured: Pudsey with Pat Hurley. Picture: Mandy Stork.

Greggs in Downham Market have raised almost £1,500 for Children in Need. Pictured: Pudsey with Pat Hurley. Picture: Mandy Stork.

Archant

A west Norfolk store has raised more than £1,000 for Children in Need, adding to the company's overall fundraising total.

Pudsey the bear made a special guest appearance to the Greggs store at Wales Court in Downham Market. Picture: Mandy Stork.Pudsey the bear made a special guest appearance to the Greggs store at Wales Court in Downham Market. Picture: Mandy Stork.

Greggs in Downham Market has raised £1,391 for Children in Need following a number of fundraising events in the town.

The bakery at Wales Court organised competitions, a quiz and bingo night.

You may also want to watch:

Mandy Stork, shop manager, said: "As a company we try to raise as much money for children in need as possible.

"We really wanted to try and raise as much money as possible."

Town's folk were treated to a special guest appearance by Pudsey the bear on Saturday, November 9.

Mrs Stork said: "We really couldn't have raised £1,391 with the fantastic businesses around Downham market who generously gave us the prizes for these events."

Staff at the store are continuing their fundraising efforts with a tombola event on Friday, November 15, in the hopes of exceeding their target of £1,500.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Queen offers support to Harry and Meghan over decision to stay away from Norfolk this Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at church at Sandringham, on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘An accident waiting to happen’: Badly damaged pavements spark safety fears among residents

Chris Stowers, 72, left, with Bryan Jakes, 71, who worries for the safety of his partially-blind wife due to the uneven and damaged pavements on Links Avenue in Hellesdon. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

‘An accident waiting to happen’: Badly damaged pavements spark safety fears among residents

Chris Stowers, 72, left, with Bryan Jakes, 71, who worries for the safety of his partially-blind wife due to the uneven and damaged pavements on Links Avenue in Hellesdon. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich boxing show: Stevi set to make history on a big night for local fighters

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists