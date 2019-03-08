Downham Market Greggs raises dough for Children in Need

Greggs in Downham Market have raised almost £1,500 for Children in Need. Pictured: Pudsey with Pat Hurley. Picture: Mandy Stork. Archant

A west Norfolk store has raised more than £1,000 for Children in Need, adding to the company's overall fundraising total.

Pudsey the bear made a special guest appearance to the Greggs store at Wales Court in Downham Market. Picture: Mandy Stork. Pudsey the bear made a special guest appearance to the Greggs store at Wales Court in Downham Market. Picture: Mandy Stork.

Greggs in Downham Market has raised £1,391 for Children in Need following a number of fundraising events in the town.

The bakery at Wales Court organised competitions, a quiz and bingo night.

Mandy Stork, shop manager, said: "As a company we try to raise as much money for children in need as possible.

"We really wanted to try and raise as much money as possible."

Town's folk were treated to a special guest appearance by Pudsey the bear on Saturday, November 9.

Mrs Stork said: "We really couldn't have raised £1,391 with the fantastic businesses around Downham market who generously gave us the prizes for these events."

Staff at the store are continuing their fundraising efforts with a tombola event on Friday, November 15, in the hopes of exceeding their target of £1,500.