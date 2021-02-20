Pub to get major revamp - but needs a landlord first

Published: 6:00 AM February 20, 2021

A town’s pub which has sat empty since March last year is set to be transformed, but first its owners are looking for a new landlord.

Greene King, which owns The Norfolk Terrier pub in Thetford, will be investing a significant sum of money into a refurbishment scheme.

It said it would transform the site into “family-friendly" dining and a “fantastic” drinking place.

But before any work can begin, Greene King needs to find someone to run it.

A spokesman said: “We’re currently looking for a new operator to take over the running of the Norfolk Terrier and give it a new lease of life for the community once pubs can reopen.

“Once we’ve found someone to run the pub, we’re aiming to significantly invest in it to benefit the community.

“This is a great opportunity for someone looking to run their own pub as we hopefully see the current restrictions begin to lift this year.”

On Greene King’s website, it says the revamp will include a games room with darts, pool, TVs to watch sport.

It states: “The locals bar will be transformed into a light, bright games room with new timber flooring and high-level fixed seating.

“The dining side of the pub will be accessed by an enhanced side entrance with a new internal lobby.

“On entering, the customer will be faced with a stunning new carvery and dispense bar within a large, airy space, broken up with decorative screens.

“A combination of fixed seating booths and loose furniture ensures the area will be suitable for families and groups of all sizes.

“The area will be stylishly decorated with new floor finishes and carpets, bright colours and wall murals featuring historic RAF Honington.

“Doors will open onto a new patio with a covered pergola, giving the opportunity to increase dining capacity into the evenings and throughout more of the year”

Anyone interested in The Norfolk Terrier pub can get in touch by calling 01284 843200 or visit https://www.greenekingpubs.co.uk/pub-to-let/norfolk-terrier-thetford.